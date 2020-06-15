All apartments in Beverly
13 School Street

13 School Street · (781) 595-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 School Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring. New Recessed Lighting In LR & Kitchen .. All Custom Double Closets In Both Bedrooms..Newer White Subway Tile Full Bath .. Use Of Designated Area In Yard. 1 Car Assigned Parking W/ Availability Of Street Parking W/ Some Restrictions In Snow Alert.Coin Operated Washer & Dryer In Lower Level. Just 1 Block from Beverly Depot .. One Corner Away From Downtown ..Rantoul & Cabot Streets..Approx 5 Minutes Away From Danes Beach . Such A Great Location! Beverly Is Filled W/ Great Pubs, Delicious Restaurants, Bike To Beaches & Parks Like "Lynch Park" Where You Can PaddleBoard, Enjoy Summer Time Concerts, Minutes From Beverly Marina, Bridge To Salem! No Pets & No Smoking.Available May 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 School Street have any available units?
13 School Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 School Street have?
Some of 13 School Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 School Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 School Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 School Street pet-friendly?
No, 13 School Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly.
Does 13 School Street offer parking?
Yes, 13 School Street does offer parking.
Does 13 School Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 School Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 School Street have a pool?
No, 13 School Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 School Street have accessible units?
No, 13 School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 School Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 School Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 School Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 School Street does not have units with air conditioning.
