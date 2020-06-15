13 School Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring. New Recessed Lighting In LR & Kitchen .. All Custom Double Closets In Both Bedrooms..Newer White Subway Tile Full Bath .. Use Of Designated Area In Yard. 1 Car Assigned Parking W/ Availability Of Street Parking W/ Some Restrictions In Snow Alert.Coin Operated Washer & Dryer In Lower Level. Just 1 Block from Beverly Depot .. One Corner Away From Downtown ..Rantoul & Cabot Streets..Approx 5 Minutes Away From Danes Beach . Such A Great Location! Beverly Is Filled W/ Great Pubs, Delicious Restaurants, Bike To Beaches & Parks Like "Lynch Park" Where You Can PaddleBoard, Enjoy Summer Time Concerts, Minutes From Beverly Marina, Bridge To Salem! No Pets & No Smoking.Available May 1