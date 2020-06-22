48 Townsend Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Sun-drenched, lovely 6 room, apartment on first floor of a well-maintained, 2-family home near Payson Park, Belmont. Open layout with gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, formal living & dining rooms, working fireplace. Two equally well-sized bedrooms PLUS an extra smaller den-office. Seven large closets plus storage, and private (non coin-op laundry). Off-street driveway parking, front porch, separate front door with private entryway. All vinyl replacement windows. Well-insulated home for efficient heating and cooling. Newer gas furnace and hot water heater. Shady backyard with bistro tables and benches. Great proximity to beautiful neighborhood parks and T stops for Harvard Sq., Cambridge and Boston. Easy access to highways. NO SMOKERS. NO PETS.



Terms: One year lease