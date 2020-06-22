All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

48 Townsend Rd.

48 Townsend Road · (617) 794-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Townsend Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Sun-drenched, lovely 6 room, apartment on first floor of a well-maintained, 2-family home near Payson Park, Belmont. Open layout with gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, formal living & dining rooms, working fireplace. Two equally well-sized bedrooms PLUS an extra smaller den-office. Seven large closets plus storage, and private (non coin-op laundry). Off-street driveway parking, front porch, separate front door with private entryway. All vinyl replacement windows. Well-insulated home for efficient heating and cooling. Newer gas furnace and hot water heater. Shady backyard with bistro tables and benches. Great proximity to beautiful neighborhood parks and T stops for Harvard Sq., Cambridge and Boston. Easy access to highways. NO SMOKERS. NO PETS.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Townsend Rd. have any available units?
48 Townsend Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 48 Townsend Rd. have?
Some of 48 Townsend Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Townsend Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
48 Townsend Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Townsend Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 48 Townsend Rd. does offer parking.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. have a pool?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. have accessible units?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Townsend Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Townsend Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
