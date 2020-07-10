43 Burnham St.

Amenities

Sep 1st Brand New Renovation it is under construction 3rd floor, 2 beds, 1.5 baths Bright & Sunny Rent is $2350/month Available September 1st, possibly a little sooner. Lead Compliant Electric heat is not included. Hot water and, town water/sewer are included. One Parking included; (2nd parking at $60/month possible, on waiting list) Marked Storage section per apartment. No Pets Laundry in Building First month rent + Last month rent + Security Deposit ($1500 to one month) + one month broker Fee Walk to Town center and commuter rail



Terms: One year lease