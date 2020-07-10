All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 43 Burnham St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, MA
/
43 Burnham St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

43 Burnham St.

43 Burnham Street · (339) 227-2547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

43 Burnham Street, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sep 1st Brand New Renovation it is under construction 3rd floor, 2 beds, 1.5 baths Bright & Sunny Rent is $2350/month Available September 1st, possibly a little sooner. Lead Compliant Electric heat is not included. Hot water and, town water/sewer are included. One Parking included; (2nd parking at $60/month possible, on waiting list) Marked Storage section per apartment. No Pets Laundry in Building First month rent + Last month rent + Security Deposit ($1500 to one month) + one month broker Fee Walk to Town center and commuter rail

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Burnham St. have any available units?
43 Burnham St. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Burnham St. have?
Some of 43 Burnham St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Burnham St. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Burnham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Burnham St. pet-friendly?
No, 43 Burnham St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 43 Burnham St. offer parking?
Yes, 43 Burnham St. offers parking.
Does 43 Burnham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Burnham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Burnham St. have a pool?
No, 43 Burnham St. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Burnham St. have accessible units?
No, 43 Burnham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Burnham St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Burnham St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Burnham St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Burnham St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 43 Burnham St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bradford
525 Common Street
Belmont, MA 02478

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with ParkingBelmont Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belmont Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAActon, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MA
Hingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity