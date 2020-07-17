25 Agassiz Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful townhouse located on a nice side street right in downtown Belmont! Walking distance to the Waverley Station commuter rail and the 73 bus to Harvard Sq. as well as an easy commute via the Mass Pike. The first floor contains a large living room complimented with a gas fireplace, formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen island- great space for entertaining! The second floor offers 2 spacious bedrooms both with full ensuite bathrooms and double vanities as well as a laundry room. The third floor has a private and large bedroom, full bathroom and utility room with extra storage space. This home also has a finished basement, perfect for a home workout area and attached one car garage (additional driveway parking for up to 3 more cars!) Outside, relax on the sunny private patio and collect your veggies from the raised garden beds! Pet friendly, central a/c- this home has it all!