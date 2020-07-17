All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 25 Agassiz Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, MA
/
25 Agassiz Ave.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

25 Agassiz Ave.

25 Agassiz Avenue · (617) 618-5563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

25 Agassiz Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478
Waverley Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse located on a nice side street right in downtown Belmont! Walking distance to the Waverley Station commuter rail and the 73 bus to Harvard Sq. as well as an easy commute via the Mass Pike. The first floor contains a large living room complimented with a gas fireplace, formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen island- great space for entertaining! The second floor offers 2 spacious bedrooms both with full ensuite bathrooms and double vanities as well as a laundry room. The third floor has a private and large bedroom, full bathroom and utility room with extra storage space. This home also has a finished basement, perfect for a home workout area and attached one car garage (additional driveway parking for up to 3 more cars!) Outside, relax on the sunny private patio and collect your veggies from the raised garden beds! Pet friendly, central a/c- this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have any available units?
25 Agassiz Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 25 Agassiz Ave. have?
Some of 25 Agassiz Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Agassiz Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Agassiz Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Agassiz Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Agassiz Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Agassiz Ave. offers parking.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Agassiz Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have a pool?
No, 25 Agassiz Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have accessible units?
No, 25 Agassiz Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Agassiz Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Agassiz Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Agassiz Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 25 Agassiz Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bradford
525 Common Street
Belmont, MA 02478

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with ParkingBelmont Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Belmont Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAActon, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MA
Hingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity