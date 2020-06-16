21-23 Warwick Rd

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment with recent renovations located 2 blocks from Cushing Sq. with its many shops and eateries. The fireplaced living room opens to the dining room featuring a built-in hutch, wainscoting, and access to the 6’ long butler’s pantry, with storage and counter space. The freshly painted kitchen boasts a brand new gas stove. From the kitchen, a small back hall with upper cabinets leads outside to your private back porch. The two bedrooms, one with direct entry to the back porch, are separated by the recently renovated bathroom. The sunroom, tucked behind the living room, could also be used as a home office. Washer and dryer in the basement are being left "as is" for the tenant’s use. 1 garage parking space and 1 tandem driveway spot are included. Move right in and enjoy this wonderful commuter location with easy access to Cambridge and Boston, Mass Pike, Storrow Dr., Memorial Dr., Rte 128/95, Commuter Rail, and Harvard Sq bus. PRIVATE SHOWINGS ONLY