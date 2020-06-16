All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

21-23 Warwick Rd

21-23 Warwick Road · (617) 903-8326
Location

21-23 Warwick Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment with recent renovations located 2 blocks from Cushing Sq. with its many shops and eateries. The fireplaced living room opens to the dining room featuring a built-in hutch, wainscoting, and access to the 6’ long butler’s pantry, with storage and counter space. The freshly painted kitchen boasts a brand new gas stove. From the kitchen, a small back hall with upper cabinets leads outside to your private back porch. The two bedrooms, one with direct entry to the back porch, are separated by the recently renovated bathroom. The sunroom, tucked behind the living room, could also be used as a home office. Washer and dryer in the basement are being left "as is" for the tenant’s use. 1 garage parking space and 1 tandem driveway spot are included. Move right in and enjoy this wonderful commuter location with easy access to Cambridge and Boston, Mass Pike, Storrow Dr., Memorial Dr., Rte 128/95, Commuter Rail, and Harvard Sq bus. PRIVATE SHOWINGS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have any available units?
21-23 Warwick Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-23 Warwick Rd have?
Some of 21-23 Warwick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-23 Warwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21-23 Warwick Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-23 Warwick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21-23 Warwick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21-23 Warwick Rd does offer parking.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-23 Warwick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have a pool?
No, 21-23 Warwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 21-23 Warwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-23 Warwick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-23 Warwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-23 Warwick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
