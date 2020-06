Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming first floor apartment in a well maintained multi-family home in Belmont! The apartment features a spacious living room with lots of natural light. A separate dining room with a built in china closet and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Washer & dryer and extra storage are located in the basement. Enjoy the private back porch. Parking for two cars is included. Great location in Waverley Square close to the train to Boston, buses to Harvard, shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-95 and the Mass Pike.



Terms: One year lease