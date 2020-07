Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOW! Move right in to this well maintained, 2 bedroom condo which offers hardwood floors throughout, a large living room, and 2 car driveway parking. Ample closet space with additional storage in basement is available. Located on a dead end street just 0.5 miles from Waverley Square (Google Maps) and 0.8 miles from Cushing Square (Google Maps) this location is an excellent balance of convenience and privacy. No pets. No smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities.