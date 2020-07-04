87 Beach Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

***Weekly Summer Rental***Check in to Another World! Ultimate Luxury at a Private 10-Acre Estate Centrally Located but Complete Privacy Located less than a half mile from Nauset Beach, and 2 miles from town, this 10-acre estate is down a 1/4 mile driveway with a private gate and hidden from view. The pristine grounds occupy 10 acres of trails, manicured landscape and elegant gardens. Cozy, yet expansive Whether it is just your immediate family or if you are entertaining 16, this elegant 12,000 square foot estate has the comfort and charm of the Cape. The beauty of this home is its comfort even when you are home alone. There is room for everyone with 8 private suites, a children's wing and a beautiful master wing with fireplace and french doors opening to a balcony. Togetherness and Space to Spread Out You can enjoy family time in the living room with its cathedral ceilings, baby grand piano and a wood burning fireplace or be even cozier in the adjacent family room that provides ample seating with a wet bar, fireplace, and smart TV. Want some quiet time? Try the library, a noble room fitted with custom bookcases featuring a fireplace and adjacent half bath.