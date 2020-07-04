All apartments in Barnstable County
87 Beach Road
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:18 PM

87 Beach Road

87 Beach Rd · (508) 333-2095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

87 Beach Rd, Barnstable County, MA 02653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$23,800

9 Bed · 10 Bath · 7711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
***Weekly Summer Rental***Check in to Another World! Ultimate Luxury at a Private 10-Acre Estate Centrally Located but Complete Privacy Located less than a half mile from Nauset Beach, and 2 miles from town, this 10-acre estate is down a 1/4 mile driveway with a private gate and hidden from view. The pristine grounds occupy 10 acres of trails, manicured landscape and elegant gardens. Cozy, yet expansive Whether it is just your immediate family or if you are entertaining 16, this elegant 12,000 square foot estate has the comfort and charm of the Cape. The beauty of this home is its comfort even when you are home alone. There is room for everyone with 8 private suites, a children's wing and a beautiful master wing with fireplace and french doors opening to a balcony. Togetherness and Space to Spread Out You can enjoy family time in the living room with its cathedral ceilings, baby grand piano and a wood burning fireplace or be even cozier in the adjacent family room that provides ample seating with a wet bar, fireplace, and smart TV. Want some quiet time? Try the library, a noble room fitted with custom bookcases featuring a fireplace and adjacent half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Beach Road have any available units?
87 Beach Road has a unit available for $23,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 Beach Road have?
Some of 87 Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
87 Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 87 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable County.
Does 87 Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 87 Beach Road offers parking.
Does 87 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 87 Beach Road has a pool.
Does 87 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 87 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
