20 Cliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wow! Fabulous location! ''Outer Most Harbor'', Serene views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Cod Bay, Pilgrim Lake & Salt Meadow. Vacation in this 5 bedroom two story home, with a front & backyard for family fun! This home features two kitchens & dining areas. Other amenties inc: a Master bedroom upstairs w/ a slider & balcony & one on the first floor. Two kitchens, and a outside wrap around balcony. Washer & dryer on site & fully furnished and ready to go! Bring your bags and enjoy all that the area has to offer. Great dining, bike trails, conservation areas, (great for birdwatching & more... Visit Provincetown, Truro Vineyards, the National Seashore and all area has to offer, concerts, dining, shopping and so much more!Sumer rates vary as follows:May 23, 2020 to June 27th $5,000. wkly.June 27 2020 to July 25th $5,300. wkly.July 25, 2020 to Sept. 5th $5500.00 wkly.Sept 5, 2020 to Dec. 31 Upon request!