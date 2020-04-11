All apartments in Barnstable County
20 Cliff Road
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:04 AM

20 Cliff Road

20 Cliff Road · (508) 737-8634
Location

20 Cliff Road, Barnstable County, MA 02657

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wow! Fabulous location! ''Outer Most Harbor'', Serene views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Cod Bay, Pilgrim Lake & Salt Meadow. Vacation in this 5 bedroom two story home, with a front & backyard for family fun! This home features two kitchens & dining areas. Other amenties inc: a Master bedroom upstairs w/ a slider & balcony & one on the first floor. Two kitchens, and a outside wrap around balcony. Washer & dryer on site & fully furnished and ready to go! Bring your bags and enjoy all that the area has to offer. Great dining, bike trails, conservation areas, (great for birdwatching & more... Visit Provincetown, Truro Vineyards, the National Seashore and all area has to offer, concerts, dining, shopping and so much more!Sumer rates vary as follows:May 23, 2020 to June 27th $5,000. wkly.June 27 2020 to July 25th $5,300. wkly.July 25, 2020 to Sept. 5th $5500.00 wkly.Sept 5, 2020 to Dec. 31 Upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Cliff Road have any available units?
20 Cliff Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Cliff Road have?
Some of 20 Cliff Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Cliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
20 Cliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Cliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 20 Cliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable County.
Does 20 Cliff Road offer parking?
No, 20 Cliff Road does not offer parking.
Does 20 Cliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Cliff Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Cliff Road have a pool?
No, 20 Cliff Road does not have a pool.
Does 20 Cliff Road have accessible units?
No, 20 Cliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Cliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Cliff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Cliff Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Cliff Road does not have units with air conditioning.
