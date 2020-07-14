All apartments in Attleboro
48 John St.
48 John St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

48 John St

48 John Street · No Longer Available
Location

48 John Street, Attleboro, MA 02703
Downton Attleboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Second-floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath available on or before 8/1. The apartment features three good sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom that has a new tub, tile walls, and new vanity. The large living room features beautiful refreshed hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. Front and rear entrances to the apartment with off-street parking available. Pets negotiable, as well as additional storage space in the garage, is negotiable. Close to downtown shops/restaurants and convenient to the highway and commuter rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 48 John St have any available units?
48 John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Attleboro, MA.
What amenities does 48 John St have?
Some of 48 John St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 John St currently offering any rent specials?
48 John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 John St pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 John St is pet friendly.
Does 48 John St offer parking?
Yes, 48 John St offers parking.
Does 48 John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 John St have a pool?
No, 48 John St does not have a pool.
Does 48 John St have accessible units?
No, 48 John St does not have accessible units.
Does 48 John St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 John St has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 John St have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 John St does not have units with air conditioning.

