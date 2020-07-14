48 John St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Second-floor apartment with 3 beds and 1 bath available on or before 8/1. The apartment features three good sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom that has a new tub, tile walls, and new vanity. The large living room features beautiful refreshed hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light. Front and rear entrances to the apartment with off-street parking available. Pets negotiable, as well as additional storage space in the garage, is negotiable. Close to downtown shops/restaurants and convenient to the highway and commuter rail.