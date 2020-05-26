All apartments in Attleboro
359 Robinson Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

359 Robinson Ave.

359 Robinson Avenue · (617) 820-2336
Location

359 Robinson Avenue, Attleboro, MA 02703
South Attleboro Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower. Central A/C. Washer/dryer in the unit. Second floor. Close proximity to South Attleboro MBTA Commuter Rail station serving Providence/Stoughton Line. Close to all major highways. Nearby Capron Park Zoo, walking distance to Lee's Pond Park. AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, recent proof of income. Full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+),Valid ID and references required. No pets. No smoking. Utilities not included in the rent. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Private showings only accompanied by agent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Robinson Ave. have any available units?
359 Robinson Ave. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 359 Robinson Ave. have?
Some of 359 Robinson Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Robinson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
359 Robinson Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Robinson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 359 Robinson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Attleboro.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. offer parking?
No, 359 Robinson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 Robinson Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. have a pool?
No, 359 Robinson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 359 Robinson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 Robinson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Robinson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 359 Robinson Ave. has units with air conditioning.
