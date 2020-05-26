359 Robinson Ave.

Amenities

Available 6/1! Beautiful, newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment with an additional room great for an office or entertainment room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Brand new, full bath with tile stand up shower. Central A/C. Washer/dryer in the unit. Second floor. Close proximity to South Attleboro MBTA Commuter Rail station serving Providence/Stoughton Line. Close to all major highways. Nearby Capron Park Zoo, walking distance to Lee's Pond Park. AGENTS- PLEASE PRE-SCREEN YOUR TENANTS. Required documentation: Rental application for each adult, recent proof of income. Full credit report + FICO score (credit score 680+),Valid ID and references required. No pets. No smoking. Utilities not included in the rent. First month, security deposit and broker fee required. Private showings only accompanied by agent.



Terms: One year lease