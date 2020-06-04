160 Pine St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Impressive townhome style apartment completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, new appliances and flooring as well as ample eating area. Living room and bedrooms and with new carpet and paint, completed with a stunning new bath. This second and third floor unit has 2 spaces off street for parking as well as coin op laundry in the basement. Interested applicants must have proof of income along with work history, strong credit of 620+ and good references. All utilities are paid for by tenant. First, last and security as well as a 250$ non refundable cleaning deposit. Absolutely no pets of any kind and no smoking. Schedule a viewing today.