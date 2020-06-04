All apartments in Attleboro
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

160 Pine St

160 Pine Street · (508) 369-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

160 Pine Street, Attleboro, MA 02703
Downton Attleboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Impressive townhome style apartment completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Brand new kitchen with maple cabinets, granite, new appliances and flooring as well as ample eating area. Living room and bedrooms and with new carpet and paint, completed with a stunning new bath. This second and third floor unit has 2 spaces off street for parking as well as coin op laundry in the basement. Interested applicants must have proof of income along with work history, strong credit of 620+ and good references. All utilities are paid for by tenant. First, last and security as well as a 250$ non refundable cleaning deposit. Absolutely no pets of any kind and no smoking. Schedule a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Pine St have any available units?
160 Pine St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Pine St have?
Some of 160 Pine St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
160 Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 160 Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Attleboro.
Does 160 Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 160 Pine St does offer parking.
Does 160 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Pine St have a pool?
No, 160 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 160 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 160 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Pine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Pine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Pine St does not have units with air conditioning.
