Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FRESH, IMMACULATE AND PRETTY AS CAN BE! Kitchen has beautiful spacious granite counters, with brand new stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher and even including new refrigerator. Wood floors, high ceilings all new carpet in bedrooms. Great proximity to shopping, schools, restaurants and bridge for a commute across the lake. Plenty of room for backyard play. Ready for occupancy 7/15/2020.