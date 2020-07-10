All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like 537 EAGLE Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
537 EAGLE Loop
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

537 EAGLE Loop

537 Eagle Loop · (985) 727-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

537 Eagle Loop, St. Tammany County, LA 70433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale, like new home, in Audubon Trail in Covington. Location is great, just North of I-12, walking distance to Walmart and Home Depot. This home boasts beautiful wood look tile in all areas downstairs, 3 cm granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and large walk-in closet. House has an open floor plan with master and a second bedroom and bathroom downstairs, one bedroom and bathroom upstairs. New washer, dryer, and fridge included. Available ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 EAGLE Loop have any available units?
537 EAGLE Loop has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 537 EAGLE Loop have?
Some of 537 EAGLE Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 EAGLE Loop currently offering any rent specials?
537 EAGLE Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 EAGLE Loop pet-friendly?
No, 537 EAGLE Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop offer parking?
Yes, 537 EAGLE Loop offers parking.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 EAGLE Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop have a pool?
No, 537 EAGLE Loop does not have a pool.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop have accessible units?
No, 537 EAGLE Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 EAGLE Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 EAGLE Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 EAGLE Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 537 EAGLE Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln
Covington, LA 70433
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
Abita View
19600 N 12th St
St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd
Slidell, LA 70458
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr
Slidell, LA 70458

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABay St. Louis, MSFranklinton, LADiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAElmwood, LA
Jefferson, LAChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LALong Beach, MSWalker, LAD'Iberville, MSPrairieville, LAOcean Springs, MSGulf Hills, MSCentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity