537 EAGLE Loop

Upscale, like new home, in Audubon Trail in Covington. Location is great, just North of I-12, walking distance to Walmart and Home Depot. This home boasts beautiful wood look tile in all areas downstairs, 3 cm granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and large walk-in closet. House has an open floor plan with master and a second bedroom and bathroom downstairs, one bedroom and bathroom upstairs. New washer, dryer, and fridge included. Available ASAP!