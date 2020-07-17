1415 Admiral Nelson Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Entertainer's delight! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan. This home boasts Cathedral Ceilings, fresh paint, granite counter tops, covered rear patio & fully fenced yard. The kitchen is home to bar style seating and is open both to the dining area and the living area. Qualified applicants should have a gross income of at least 4x the monthly rent, have no prior evictions, & no outstanding utility collections including, but not limited to cable, cell phones, internet, etc... Credit history will be considered. $40 per adult application fee. All individuals 18+ must submit an application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902888)