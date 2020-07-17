All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1415 Admiral Nelson Dr.

1415 Admiral Nelson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Admiral Nelson Drive, St. Tammany County, LA 70461

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Entertainer's delight! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split floor plan. This home boasts Cathedral Ceilings, fresh paint, granite counter tops, covered rear patio & fully fenced yard. The kitchen is home to bar style seating and is open both to the dining area and the living area. Qualified applicants should have a gross income of at least 4x the monthly rent, have no prior evictions, & no outstanding utility collections including, but not limited to cable, cell phones, internet, etc... Credit history will be considered. $40 per adult application fee. All individuals 18+ must submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have any available units?
1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Tammany County, LA.
Is 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. offer parking?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have a pool?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Admiral Nelson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
