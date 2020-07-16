All apartments in New Orleans
7800 OAK Street

7800 Oak Street · (504) 491-2783
Location

7800 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
East Carrollton

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Historic, very charming corner storefront! Suited for art gallery, coffee shop or other retail space. Plenty of walk by traffic in the neighborhood. Space includes approximately 1100 s.f downstairs w/bath and another approx. 600 s.f. upstairs for office or storage. Other attached attic/storage space not included in sq. footage.
Zoned RD-2, Legal, Non-forming. Only ever used as commercial space. Tenant to verify zoning for intended usage.
MEASUREMENTS NOT GUARANTEED! Can show now. Available until 11/01

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 OAK Street have any available units?
7800 OAK Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
Is 7800 OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
7800 OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 7800 OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 7800 OAK Street offer parking?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 7800 OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 OAK Street have a pool?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 7800 OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7800 OAK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7800 OAK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
