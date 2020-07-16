7800 OAK Street

Amenities
Historic, very charming corner storefront! Suited for art gallery, coffee shop or other retail space. Plenty of walk by traffic in the neighborhood. Space includes approximately 1100 s.f downstairs w/bath and another approx. 600 s.f. upstairs for office or storage. Other attached attic/storage space not included in sq. footage.
Zoned RD-2, Legal, Non-forming. Only ever used as commercial space. Tenant to verify zoning for intended usage.
MEASUREMENTS NOT GUARANTEED! Can show now. Available until 11/01