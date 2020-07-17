All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

6023 MAGAZINE Street

6023 Magazine Street · (504) 231-2746
Location

6023 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC. Five separate rooms with full bath offers flexible floor plan. Suitable for retail business or office. French doors lead to shared deck and yard in back. Right side presently rented. Incredible place to start your business or for those looking for a new location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have any available units?
6023 MAGAZINE Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have?
Some of 6023 MAGAZINE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 MAGAZINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6023 MAGAZINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 MAGAZINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6023 MAGAZINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6023 MAGAZINE Street offers parking.
Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 MAGAZINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have a pool?
No, 6023 MAGAZINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have accessible units?
No, 6023 MAGAZINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 MAGAZINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 MAGAZINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
