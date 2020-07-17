6023 MAGAZINE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC. Five separate rooms with full bath offers flexible floor plan. Suitable for retail business or office. French doors lead to shared deck and yard in back. Right side presently rented. Incredible place to start your business or for those looking for a new location.