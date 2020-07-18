All apartments in New Orleans
5828 Clara St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5828 Clara St

5828 Clara Street · (504) 300-9339
Location

5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099

Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area. Coveted off street parking in private driveway, Sec. Deposit $2200. Pets allowed,No Smoking. Granite countertops, SSappliances(not shown in pic), ceiling fans in all bedrooms, central A/C & Heat, full size W/D included, Move In right before school starts! Lawn care provided. 1 yr lease min. Utilities responsibility of tenants. No Smoking, Pets allowed on conditional basis with pet deposit. Call, text, or email to set up appointment to view. Showings can begin as early as July 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5828-clara-st-new-orleans-la/311099
Property Id 311099

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Clara St have any available units?
5828 Clara St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Clara St have?
Some of 5828 Clara St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Clara St currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Clara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Clara St pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Clara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 5828 Clara St offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Clara St offers parking.
Does 5828 Clara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5828 Clara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Clara St have a pool?
No, 5828 Clara St does not have a pool.
Does 5828 Clara St have accessible units?
No, 5828 Clara St does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Clara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 Clara St has units with dishwashers.
