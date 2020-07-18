5828 Clara St

Amenities

Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099



Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area. Coveted off street parking in private driveway, Sec. Deposit $2200. Pets allowed,No Smoking. Granite countertops, SSappliances(not shown in pic), ceiling fans in all bedrooms, central A/C & Heat, full size W/D included, Move In right before school starts! Lawn care provided. 1 yr lease min. Utilities responsibility of tenants. No Smoking, Pets allowed on conditional basis with pet deposit. Call, text, or email to set up appointment to view. Showings can begin as early as July 1.

No Dogs Allowed



