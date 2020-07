Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

High traffic corner restaurant/commercial space ready for your finishes available now! 1844 SF inside PLUS 844 SF of rare outdoor patio seating space included. Option to lease the 480 SQ adjacent apartment (open wall to increase commercial space). Zoned HU-MU on a very visible Uptown corner. Concrete floors, soaring ceilings and great sidewalk space in addition to outdoor patio behind the building. Restaurant equipment included in the lease (see agent for detailed list). Floor plans available!