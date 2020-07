Amenities

Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space. Less than 10 minutes from New Orleans CBD. Covered patio and large yard. Large 2 car garage. Walk-in closets, formal dining room with living room and den. In walking distance to A rated schools and park. Many restaurants and business in close proximity.