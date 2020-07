Amenities

SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers. This is a ground floor unit with 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Kitchen features stainless appliances & granite counter tops. Wood floors throughout & great closet space. Unit has walk in utility room with washer and dryer. Pets must be approved by owner.