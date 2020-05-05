3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13

Amenities
This Listing is for Single Room Occupancy(SRO)units only- Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups. Our gated community also has a courtesy officer for safety and security for all of our residents. Community features include two large courtyards, playground, gazebo, BBQ grills, picnic tables, computer lab, on site management, and on call emergency maintenance. Just minutes from the GNO Bridge and Downtown, we are close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Need something a little quieter than the city? Head down to Bretchel Park, Algiers' hidden gem.
24 Hour Maintenance
Application Fee: 25
Deposit Fee: Same as 1st Month Rent
Cable TV Ready
Central Air Conditioning
Flooring: Carpet
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Laminate
Flooring: Tile
Freezer
Game Room
Garbage included in rent
Gazebo
Heating: Electric
On-Site Management
One Year Lease/Short Term Lease for Shared Units
Oven
Off Street Parking
Patio/Balcony
Picnic Area
Playground
Range
Refrigerator
Security: Gated Entry
Security: DayNight Patrol
Sewage included in rent
Stories: 2
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Water included in rent@@@@@@
This is A Private Room/Shared Common Space.
24 Hour Maintenance
Application Fee: 25
Deposit Fee: Same as 1st Month Rent
Cable TV Ready
Central Air Conditioning
Flooring: Carpet
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Laminate
Flooring: Tile
Freezer
Game Room
Garbage included in rent
Gazebo
Heating: Electric
On-Site Management
One Year Lease/Short Term Lease for Shared Units
Oven
Off Street Parking
Patio/Balcony
Picnic Area
Playground
Range
Refrigerator
Security: Gated Entry
Security: DayNight Patrol
Sewage included in rent
Stories: 2
Water included in rent