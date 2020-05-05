All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13

3300 Garden Oaks Drive · (504) 596-8556
Location

3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA 70114
Tall Timbers - Brechtel

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
This Listing is for Single Room Occupancy(SRO)units only- Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups. Our gated community also has a courtesy officer for safety and security for all of our residents. Community features include two large courtyards, playground, gazebo, BBQ grills, picnic tables, computer lab, on site management, and on call emergency maintenance. Just minutes from the GNO Bridge and Downtown, we are close to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Need something a little quieter than the city? Head down to Bretchel Park, Algiers' hidden gem.

24 Hour Maintenance
Application Fee: 25
Deposit Fee: Same as 1st Month Rent
Cable TV Ready
Central Air Conditioning
Flooring: Carpet
Flooring: Hardwood
Flooring: Laminate
Flooring: Tile
Freezer
Game Room
Garbage included in rent
Gazebo
Heating: Electric
On-Site Management
One Year Lease/Short Term Lease for Shared Units
Oven
Off Street Parking
Patio/Balcony
Picnic Area
Playground
Range
Refrigerator
Security: Gated Entry
Security: DayNight Patrol
Sewage included in rent
Stories: 2
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Water included in rent@@@@@@

This is A Private Room/Shared Common Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have any available units?
3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have?
Some of 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 does offer parking.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have a pool?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have accessible units?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Garden Oaks Drive - C13 does not have units with dishwashers.
