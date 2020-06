Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Built in the late 1800’s, this double-wide shotgun convert has been meticulously renovated into the beautiful space it is today. High ceilings and refurbished woodwork are hallmarks of this historic home, and the location couldn’t be more convenient. All the modern amenities you could ask for, and just steps from the FQ and Marigny!