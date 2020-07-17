All apartments in Livingston County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

28412 Longfellow Lane

28412 Longfellow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

28412 Longfellow Ln, Livingston County, LA 70711

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful, new construction home for lease in Acadian Trace in Albany, LA. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Move in ready with washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have any available units?
28412 Longfellow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livingston County, LA.
Is 28412 Longfellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28412 Longfellow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28412 Longfellow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane offer parking?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28412 Longfellow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have a pool?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have accessible units?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28412 Longfellow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
