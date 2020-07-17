Beautiful, new construction home for lease in Acadian Trace in Albany, LA. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with stainless steel appliances and faux wood window treatments throughout. Move in ready with washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28412 Longfellow Lane have any available units?
28412 Longfellow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livingston County, LA.
Is 28412 Longfellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28412 Longfellow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.