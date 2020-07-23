/
/
ascension county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
169 Apartments for rent in Ascension County, LA📍
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
$
4 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Gonzales Gardens
1909 N Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gonzales Gardens in Gonzales. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
16321 Beech St.
16321 Beech Street, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
- (RLNE5971459)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18043 Little Prairie Road
18043 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1521 sqft
- (RLNE5936379)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
803 S. Audubon Place Ave
803 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1115 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed // 2 Bath Townhouse - New Construction 2 BR/2BA Townhome. Custom construction with granite counter tops, spacious island, lots of cabinets and pantry. It has wood style ceramic flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
40198 Maddie Dr.
40198 Maddie Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1887 sqft
40198 Maddie Dr. Available 08/15/20 New Construction! 3BD/2BA House for Lease in Prairieville! Ready for Move-in mid August - Ready for move-in mid August! No short term lease option, 12 month minimum.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37019 Murphy Webb
37019 Murphy Webb Rd, Prairieville, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
- (RLNE5935811)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
41032 Garden Court Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5827453)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38035 Post Office Road 18A
38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Arlington Plantation in Ascension - Condo - 3BR/2BA - Single Story - Great condo in peaceful community located off Hwy 73 on Post Office Road. Development is conveniently located near Airline Hwy and and I-10 in gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
Great Home in Prairieville - Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!! 3 Bed, 2 bath with covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, his/her walk-in closets and a stall shower.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
41145 First Colonial St.
41145 First Colonial Street, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1494 sqft
41145 First Colonial St - (RLNE5543187)
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11384 River Highlands Dr.
11384 River Highlands Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2190 sqft
River Highlands at the Diversion Canal - Beautiful Waterfront Home! Well maintained 4BR/3BA home with 80 feet of gorgeous waterfront views from the Master Bedroom, Family Room, Kitchen and Breakfast room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14475 Essen Terrace
14475 Essen Terrace Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1524 sqft
14475 Essen Terrace Available 09/07/20 - You'll love this open floor plan with stained cypress cabinets, eating bar, lots of cabinets space, sep. pantry and refrigerator. The Living Room has wood flooring with high ceilings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18055 Old Reserve
18055 Old Reserve Dr, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1927 sqft
- Open Floor Plan 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13230 Old Dutchtown Ave
13230 Old Dutchtown Avenue, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3322 sqft
13230 Old Dutchtown Ave Available 08/05/20 Old Dutchtown Spacious Home for Lease - Old Dutchtown Home for Lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE4584805)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37189 Corvette Dr.
37189 Corvette Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1759 sqft
37189 Corvette Dr. Available 09/07/20 - PRIME LOCATION! Highly desirable Bullion Crossing right off Airline Hwy in the heart of Prairieville, minutes from Baton Rouge, and DID NOT Flood in 2016.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam lot#95
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
- Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep. walk in pantry.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12092 Rotterdam lot# 90
12092 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12092 Rotterdam lot# 90 Available 09/07/20 - Beautiful Construction with all the custom amenities. Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
36297 Crestway Avenue
36297 Crestway Avenue, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1760 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan with privacy fenced backyard. Sought after Ascension Parish School District. Quiet neighborhood, spacious bedrooms, newer carpet throughout, all electric appliances, landlord prefers 2 year lease.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
16507 Keystone Blvd.
16507 Keystone Boulevard, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
Energy smart home located in Keystone of Galvez! DSLD Homes' Paris plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open and split floor plan.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ascension County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Houma, and Kenner have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LA
New Iberia, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAPrairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAOak Hills Place, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LA