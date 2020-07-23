/
livingston county
197 Apartments for rent in Livingston County, LA📍
18 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$710
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
8 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$826
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$962
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1641 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
12 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
1 Unit Available
10118 NASHVILLE CT
10118 Nashville Court, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1272 sqft
Precious Rental Home! The Jefferson/Avondale Model offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, new carpet, Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and in live oak school district, Spacious kitchen with bar and open to the breakfast area, and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
26351 AVOYELLES AVE
26351 Avoyelles Avenue, Livingston County, LA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1998 sqft
The Evangeline Model! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Kitchen, Great Split Floor Plan With Vaulted Ceiling In Living Room, Corner Fireplace, Large Master Bedroom With Huge Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub in Master Bath, Great Location Approx.
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
1 Unit Available
26102 Big Ben Dr.
26102 Big Ben Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
Great Home in Denham Springs! - This lovely home is situated on private lake great for fishing or just enjoying a tranquil evening at home. This area is convenient to Juban Crossing, which offers Movie Theatre, Restaurants & shopping.
1 Unit Available
10385 Springfield Rd.
10385 Springfield Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1312 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971803)
1 Unit Available
503 Pete's Hwy
503 Petes Highway, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1095 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971778)
1 Unit Available
30046 King St 4
30046 King Street, Walker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
4plex In Walker - Property Id: 166624 TOP UNIT LIKE BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER ON SITE completely redone inside 2BR/1BA 2 blocks from Walker High Quiet street with great neighbors $400 deposit $750/month ***AVAILABLE NOW**** Apply at TurboTenant:
1 Unit Available
33991 Renee Ave
33991 Renee Avenue, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
33991 Renee Ave Available 08/07/20 - (RLNE5903195)
1 Unit Available
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 08/07/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.
1 Unit Available
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.
24111 Chateau De Chene Dr, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1724 sqft
Move-In Ready Townhome in Walker! - The New Orleans style town home features walk in closets, large master bath, vaulted ceilings in master, tile flooring in the breakfast area. Features 3 bed/2.
1 Unit Available
12361 Hammock Rd.
12361 Hammack Road, Livingston County, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Mobile Home - (RLNE5814509)
1 Unit Available
29672 S. Cedar St.
29672 South Cedar Street, Livingston, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
- (RLNE5686886)
1 Unit Available
22508 Balmoral Dr.
22508 Balmoral Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2650 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638570)
1 Unit Available
368 Oak Street
368 Oak Street, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1417 sqft
- Great home on large corner lot, mature trees and landscaping, plus a fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
23779 Sandlewood Ct.
23779 Sandlewood Ct, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4015830)
1 Unit Available
204 Tate Rd
204 Tate Road, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1175 sqft
204 Tate Rd Available 08/16/20 204 Tate Rd. - Remodeled home in heart of Denham Springs.
1 Unit Available
23485 Springhill Drive
23485 Springhill Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1482 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN DENHAM SPRINGS - Directions: I-12 exit South of Juban, east on La Hwy 16 to South Point Subdivision: SOUTH POINT 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,482 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,450.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,450.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 Unit Available
31855 La HWY 16 804
31855 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE3542949)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Livingston County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
