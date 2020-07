Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Situated in Walker, a suburb of Baton Rouge, Creekside Crossing is a vibrant apartment community in a natural and serene setting. This gated property features endless amenities including a dog park, outdoor grilling and entertaining areas and a resort-style pool. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes include custom finishes from the woodwork to the designer lighting. Schedule a tour today and explore a new way of living in Walker, Louisiana.