2214 Bardwell Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Great Home in Great Location! - View Virtual Tour With Link Below!!



"COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent nestled in a grove of beautiful oak trees! Great home in a great central location. Escape to your own oasis, with a secluded and fully fenced large backyard, perfect for your dog or grilling with your family. 1.5 miles to Trader Joe's, 2 miles to Whole Foods, 3 miles to LSU, and 5 miles to downtown.



High and dry during the flood of 2016. The home is fully tiled with 2 carpeted bedrooms, the main room contains a projection TV and is wired for surround sound."



