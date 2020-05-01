All apartments in Baton Rouge
2214 Bardwell Dr.

2214 Bardwell Drive · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
Location

2214 Bardwell Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 Bardwell Dr. · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Great Home in Great Location! - View Virtual Tour With Link Below!!

http://www.transported.co/t/bmHNffaS

"COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent nestled in a grove of beautiful oak trees! Great home in a great central location. Escape to your own oasis, with a secluded and fully fenced large backyard, perfect for your dog or grilling with your family. 1.5 miles to Trader Joe's, 2 miles to Whole Foods, 3 miles to LSU, and 5 miles to downtown.

High and dry during the flood of 2016. The home is fully tiled with 2 carpeted bedrooms, the main room contains a projection TV and is wired for surround sound."

(RLNE5452840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have any available units?
2214 Bardwell Dr. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 2214 Bardwell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Bardwell Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Bardwell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Bardwell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. offer parking?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have a pool?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Bardwell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Bardwell Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
