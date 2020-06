Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1321 WETHERILL ST - Property Id: 199400



UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO BE NEWLY REMODELED & UPDATED WITH OPEN FLOOR-PLAN!



This 2bed room 1bath cottage home is perfect for a college student attending Southern Unversity as it is located ONLY 5 minutes from campus. A retiree or a small family of 3 people. The home is a crime deterrent as it is also located only 140 feet next door from a busy Sheriff Department station see photos. Be the first to live in this new home for peace of mind secure this home today with a $1,000 deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199400

Property Id 199400



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5810389)