2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY
102 Meadow Lane
102 Meadow Ln, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
These are a MUST see. When you walk into this beautifully built town home you will see all the space there is. The living room and kitchen are open to each other which is great for entertaining.
221 Treeline Drive
221 Tree Line Dr, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
*** CLEAN TOWNHOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM FT CAMPBELL *** This great town home offers 1100 square feet of living space. Features include 2 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$804
1089 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Orchard Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Ringgold
610 Eva Drive
610 Eva Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
610 Eva Drive - 610 Eva Drive is a 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with ceiling fans offering good air flow throughout the home. There's washer & dryer connections in the laundry room off the kitchen.
1992 Keeper Ct
1992 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! These 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhomes has as much SF as a house but no yard care for you! Comes with all new stainless steel appliances, fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top stove.
244 Executive Ave
244 Executive Avenue, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Town-homes close to post. Wash and dryer included.
3279 Tower Drive #8
3279 Tower Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/8/2020 ) Wonderful Townhomes in fantastic location near Exit 1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Ringgold
2101 Ringgold Court #2
2101 Ringgold Court, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/24/2020) Great location on this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 baths townhome close to Fort Campbell KY, Downtown Clarksville, Restaurants, Shopping & I-24.
105 Thermal Ct D
105 Thermal Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home. Great location to Post. Ceiling Fans. New flooring. Washer/Dryer included. Building on end of cul-de-sac. All pets need to be approved, $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee for first pet.
Kenwood
1238 Parkway Place, Unit A
1238 Parkway Pl, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$885
1010 sqft
Amazing New Town Home Boasting Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring Through Out The Open Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen Featuring a Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite- Like Counter Tops and Dark Cabinetry.
1773 Spring Water Dr
1773 Spring Water Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
2 br, 2 1/2, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, w/d conn, central air & heat, pts limited to assistance animals, water included in the rent, patio, combo lock
814 Hidden Springs
814 Hidden Springs Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, townhouse, range, refrig, dishwasher, central air & heat, storage closet off deck, 1,200sq ft gated community mature pets allowed w/fee of $250 per pet, interior freshly painted, vinyl floors 2 months rent is FREE with 14 MONTH LEASE
1993 Keeper Court - 1
1993 Keeper Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Brand new townhomes off Needmore Rd. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Bedroom are upstairs and each have their own bathroom! Attached storage in back, stainless steel appliances. Units are expected to completed by June 1, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Grove
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$980
986 sqft
Welcome to The Parc at Clarksville Apartment Homes, a luxury apartment community in Clarksville, TN. We are excited to welcome you to a place that finally meets your expectations.
119 Alexander Blvd.
119 Alexander Boulevard, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
119 Alexander Blvd. - 119 Alexander Blvd.is located in the Governors Crossing subdivision with easy commute to I24 & Governors Square Mall.
307 Sam Houston Circle
307 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1230 sqft
Beautiful Town Home Across From Tennova and Minutes to I-24 With Hardwood Flooring - Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio
Greenwood
106 Charlotte Rd
106 Charlotte Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 106 Charlotte Rd in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
367 McGee Ct
367 Mcgee Ct, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH RENT. Amazing Town Home with Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring throughout the living room and eat in kitchen featuring beautiful cabinets, marble-like counter tops and a breakfast bar.
2550 Old Russellville Pike
2550 Old Russellville Pike, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
(AVAILABLE 6/9/2020) Fantastic location near Wilma Rudolph Blvd.- shopping, entertainment, dining, schools and post are all within easy commute. These units each feature 2 large bedrooms, 1.
542 Lafayette Rd
542 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200.00 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH RENT BRAND NEW town homes at Meadow Ridge located at 542 Lafayette Road! These 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town homes are breath taking. Come take a look for yourself. Visit our website at arpm.
296 Raleigh Dr
296 Raleigh Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1043 sqft
Available 07.13.2020*Pets Must Be Approved*Rossview Middle and High School!*Conveniently Located Within Minutes of Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and Fitness*This Town Home is a 2 Bedroom 1.
165 Center Pointe Drive
165 Center Pointe Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1095 sqft
Beautiful BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION town homes, conveniently located in quiet cul de sac off Exit 4, featuring laminate flooring throughout main level, spacious living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & pantry, first floor
156 Center Pointe Drive
156 Center Pointe Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1095 sqft
Beautiful BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION town homes, conveniently located in quiet cul de sac off Exit 4, featuring laminate flooring throughout main level, spacious living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & pantry, first floor
303 Sam Houston Circle
303 Sam Houston Circle, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1216 sqft
Beautiful Home Boasting Hardwood Flooring In Expansive Living Room Opening To The Eat In Kitchen With Breakfast Bar and Door Leading To The Semi-Private Back Patio with Storage.