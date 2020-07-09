Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

608 Millie Court- (AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Fantastic oversized corner lot with a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located convenient to post and the interstate. This home is located in a quiet country style neighborhood and features a fenced in backyard, oversized closet in the master bedroom, all major kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a deck in the rear of the home for entertaining. PET FRIENDLY- Restricted Breeds with Owner Approval ONLY!