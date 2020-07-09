All apartments in Oak Grove
608 Millie Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:30 PM

608 Millie Court

608 Millie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

608 Millie Dr, Oak Grove, KY 42262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
608 Millie Court- (AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Fantastic oversized corner lot with a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located convenient to post and the interstate. This home is located in a quiet country style neighborhood and features a fenced in backyard, oversized closet in the master bedroom, all major kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a deck in the rear of the home for entertaining. PET FRIENDLY- Restricted Breeds with Owner Approval ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Millie Court have any available units?
608 Millie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, KY.
Is 608 Millie Court currently offering any rent specials?
608 Millie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Millie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Millie Court is pet friendly.
Does 608 Millie Court offer parking?
No, 608 Millie Court does not offer parking.
Does 608 Millie Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Millie Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Millie Court have a pool?
No, 608 Millie Court does not have a pool.
Does 608 Millie Court have accessible units?
No, 608 Millie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Millie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Millie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Millie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Millie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
