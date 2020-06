Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home comes with a nice fenced in yard. Spacious living-room and master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Updated counter tops and tubs. Recent updates to include fresh paint, lighting and other fixtures and kitchen appliances. Conveniently located within 15 minutes from Fort Campbell and easy access to Interstate 24. There is a concrete aggregate drive way.