Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill

Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm. Spectacular Cherokee Park is just a few blocks away! The Avenue is also close to Mid City Mall, award winning restaurants, Cherokee Golf Course, the University of Louisville, Bellarmine University, and Spalding University, and only 2.5 miles from downtown Louisville.Your new apartment at The Avenue not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out. Enjoy chefs kitchens with granite counteps, all-new cabinetry, and a lushly landscaped property.