Crescent Centre
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Crescent Centre

657 South 3rd St · (502) 200-1879
Location

657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40202
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T0407 · Avail. Aug 11

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit T1007 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit T0403 · Avail. Jul 30

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Unit T0804 · Avail. Aug 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit T1104 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Crescent Centre Apartments, the premier location for luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Crescent Centre has access to fine dining, parks, shopping and several major interstates. It is perfectly positioned for easy access to all of the recreations and conveniences that Louisville has to offer.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, our luxury apartments boast the amenities you deserve including a beautifully-appointed clubhouse, expansive fitness studio, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and amazing downtown views.

Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Louisville, KY apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Crescent Centre!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $15 per month for 3x3 storage locker
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crescent Centre have any available units?
Crescent Centre has 10 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Crescent Centre have?
Some of Crescent Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent Centre currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crescent Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent Centre is pet friendly.
Does Crescent Centre offer parking?
Yes, Crescent Centre offers parking.
Does Crescent Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crescent Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent Centre have a pool?
No, Crescent Centre does not have a pool.
Does Crescent Centre have accessible units?
Yes, Crescent Centre has accessible units.
Does Crescent Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent Centre has units with dishwashers.
