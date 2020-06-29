Amenities
Welcome to Crescent Centre Apartments, the premier location for luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Crescent Centre has access to fine dining, parks, shopping and several major interstates. It is perfectly positioned for easy access to all of the recreations and conveniences that Louisville has to offer.
Nestled in the heart of downtown, our luxury apartments boast the amenities you deserve including a beautifully-appointed clubhouse, expansive fitness studio, resident business center, and complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi. Our newly renovated apartments offer generous floor plans with designer finishes and amazing downtown views.
Call today to schedule your personal tour of our exclusive Louisville, KY apartments and experience the extraordinary life at Crescent Centre!