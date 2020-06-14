13 Apartments for rent in Elizabethtown, KY with garage

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
710 Summerfield Dr
710 Summerfield Drive, Elizabethtown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2600 sqft
Available March 15th, call today to schedule your viewing of this very well maintained home is located in the Elizabethtown Independent School System, with 3 large bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabethtown

1 Unit Available
1887 Burns Road
1887 Burns Rd, Hardin County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1305 sqft
1887 Burns Road - Beautiful brick ranch home on 5 acres featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The country kitchen has ample cabinet space with main floor laundry and garage access off the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
171 Byerly Blvd
171 Byerly Boulevard, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Call today to schedule your viewing of this lovely home! Property has many recent updates to include new flooring, light fixtures, countertops, etc.

1 Unit Available
377 South St
377 South Street, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
$400
3 Bedroom 3 baths, 2 car garage. Basement, close to fort Knox Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4174071)

1 Unit Available
932 Austin Drive
932 Austin Drive, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1373 sqft
932 Austin Drive Available 07/10/20 932 Austin Drive, Radcliff 40160 - **May be available sooner than July 10th ~ Inquire Within** This cape cod 2-story home has some updated features and is ready for you! One bedroom on the main level and two

1 Unit Available
56 Dawson Ln
56 Dawson Lane, Hardin County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Total living area 2342 sq ft has front country porch. Basement two car garage. Ready to rent 30.July 2019 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4775681)
Results within 10 miles of Elizabethtown
Verified

6 Units Available
The Parks at Vine
1000 Azalea Park Trail, Radcliff, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
Located within the Hardin County School District with easy access to Fort Knox and Greater Louisville. Cable-ready units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
573 Atcher St
573 South Atcher Street, Radcliff, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
Almost new townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops, maple cabinets, hardwood & tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless Steel appliances, & a garage. Seconds from Ft Knox! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4652474)

1 Unit Available
216 Blue Ridge Way
216 Blue Ridge Way, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 06/15/20 Come tour this lovely ranch home with a full finished basement. Property has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on main level. Basement has large family room, bedroom with attached full bathroom and sitting area. (RLNE3424472)

1 Unit Available
808 Charlene Dr
808 Charlene Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Charlene Dr. - Property Id: 300946 Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with an detached garage. Small backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300946 Property Id 300946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857127)

1 Unit Available
138 Tuscany Ln
138 Tuscany Lane, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1842 sqft
This beautiful home is a must see! Features hardwood flooring throughout, as well as an open floor plan with split bedroom set-up, 4th bedroom on 2nd floor, fireplace in great room, cathedral ceilings, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room,

1 Unit Available
110 Periwinkle Drive
110 Periwinkle Drive, Vine Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1188 sqft
Charming brick ranch style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with an attached garage. The home sits on .27 acres with a fenced in yard.

1 Unit Available
183 Creekvale Dr
183 Creekvale Drive, Vine Grove, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Available on August 1! Call today to schedule your viewing of this 4-5 bedroom house with 3.5 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

