Apartment List
/
KY
/
prospect
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Prospect, KY with garage

Prospect apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
19 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,104
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lyndon
19 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$941
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
10400 Shadow Ridge Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1273 sqft
Located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, with convenient access to major shopping and eating hubs of the area. One- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
31 Units Available
Summit Place
5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1327 sqft
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
114 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$865
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
137 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated March 21 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9317 Norton Commons Blvd
9317 Norton Commons Boulevard, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1696 sqft
Norton Commons LOUISVILLE's easy livin' Neighborhood! Where you Live/work and play! 9317 is a charming town home for perfect entertaining and located one block from the town square. Walk to your favorite restaurant, dog park or choice of 3 pools.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5310 Rock Ridge Dr
5310 Rock Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3445 sqft
Monthly rental Furnished $3750. Open. Spacious. Immaculate. Gorgeous home in the desirable Rock Springs subdivision. This 5 years old cutie offers 5 bedrooms 3.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5010 Kames Square
5010 Kames Square, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1410 sqft
We have the condo that you have been looking for. Come check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 bath condo. This unit is located in the gorgeous Cobble Stone neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
12304 Warner Drive
12304 Warner Drive, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
This 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac comes with finished basement, fenced in patio, 2-car garage, new paint and flooring throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5407 Merribrook Lane
5407 Merribrook Lane, Jefferson County, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
5267 sqft
- Located in the prestigious sought-after neighborhood of Wolf Pen Springs, this beautiful home has so much to offer! With over 5,000 square feet of living area, this 5 bedrooms, 4 bathroom home journey begins as you enter through the beautiful

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10916 Monkshood Dr 101
10916 Monkshood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1651 sqft
Unit 101 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Rental in Norton Commons - Property Id: 225663 New Construction Rental Unit in Norton Commons 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 1st floor unit, spacious front porch.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1118 Evondale Way
1118 Evondale Way, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2212 sqft
Goshen Area Single Family Home - A GOSHEN JEWEL just minutes away from award winning Oldham County schools, Creasey-Mahan Nature Preserve & a neighboring swim club! This walk-out brick ranch with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN features a HUGE vaulted GREAT

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorland
1 Unit Available
1807 Brentmoor Lane
1807 Brentmoor Lane, Moorland, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1365 sqft
Rental Houses, 1807 Brentmoor, Louisville, KY 40223 - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Family Room Garage Fenced Ranch Style Rental Home - This newly updated 3 Bedroom, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Prospect
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
25 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Prospect, KY

Prospect apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Prospect 1 BedroomsProspect 2 BedroomsProspect 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsProspect 3 BedroomsProspect Apartments with Balcony
Prospect Apartments with GarageProspect Apartments with GymProspect Apartments with Hardwood FloorsProspect Apartments with Parking
Prospect Apartments with PoolProspect Apartments with Washer-DryerProspect Dog Friendly ApartmentsProspect Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INShively, KY
Elizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College