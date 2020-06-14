Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN with garage

New Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$910
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
-1827 Conservative St
1827 Conservative Street, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1062 sqft
Available for Rent, 2 bed 1 bath home. Conveniently located in Downtown New Albany
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portland
1 Unit Available
2824 St. Xavier
2824 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
956 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom house in Portland - Charming 2 bedroom Portland home has been remodeled from top to bottom! -New windows & carpet throughout -Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space- refrigerator and stove provided -Large walk-in

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shively
1 Unit Available
1806 Oehrle Dr
1806 Oehrle Drive, Shively, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1900 sqft
This type of home is hard to find! The home boasts 4-5 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, hardwood floors, tile, a large front and back yard with covered patio, lots of parking and large garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic Charm | Parking | Secure - Property Id: 300426 NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
3103 Dumesnil St
3103 Dumesnil Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
1/2 off May rent! Large 3 BD home home in West Louisville - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off May rent!** Large 3 bedroom single family home in West Louisville -Hardwood flooring throughout bedrooms and living room -New flooring and bathtub
Results within 10 miles of New Albany
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$943
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Beechmont
1 Unit Available
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Newburg Rd
1601 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2040 sqft
PERFECT FOR 4 STUDENTS! 4 large bedrooms, two on each level with full bath. Excellent condition wit upgraded kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors, fireplace, sunroom and first floor laundry room.
City Guide for New Albany, IN

Looking for a new life in New Albany? Well, you have come to the right place. We've got plenty of listings right here for you, as well as the best local tips on renting and living in this little city on the Ohio River. Let’s get started.

New Albany is a place where renters can come home to some peace and quiet while having the bright lights, big city lifestyle of Louisville just across the river. That's not to say you need to leave town for entertainment, though. Local music, craft brewers, quaint shops, riverside eats and entertainment, as well as some of the best fried chicken you will ever eat can be found right here in your hometown. And, for the price, you’re sure to be one happy camper. The average one bedroom apartment rents for about $500, while two and three bedroom apartments can be found for less than $600. There are also a number of places with 1,000+ square feet in the $700 - $800 range.

Most of the time, amenities in New Albany are very basic. Apartment complexes commonly come with a swimming pool and laundry facilities, but that's about it. However, there are a couple of places with not-so-basic amenities, such as the fully stocked fishing pond at High Park, or a luxurious way of life at Knobs Pointe, where residents enjoy a lounge area, pool table, party room, tennis courts, and an on-site salon. Or, you could just lose all the amenities and live in the privacy of your own rental home, with cute little houses for rent in the $700 - $800 range.

There plenty of pet friendly places to live around here, however, some apartment complexes impose weight and breed restrictions for dogs. If you have a dog over 30 lbs., or are a proud owner of one of those criminally-misunderstood pit bull puppies, then finding a rental will be much tougher. With bigger dogs and "aggressive" breeds, you may want to narrow down your search to privately-owned rental homes.

Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find yourself a happy new home. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Albany, IN

New Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

