44 Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN with garage
Looking for a new life in New Albany? Well, you have come to the right place. We've got plenty of listings right here for you, as well as the best local tips on renting and living in this little city on the Ohio River. Let’s get started.
New Albany is a place where renters can come home to some peace and quiet while having the bright lights, big city lifestyle of Louisville just across the river. That's not to say you need to leave town for entertainment, though. Local music, craft brewers, quaint shops, riverside eats and entertainment, as well as some of the best fried chicken you will ever eat can be found right here in your hometown. And, for the price, you’re sure to be one happy camper. The average one bedroom apartment rents for about $500, while two and three bedroom apartments can be found for less than $600. There are also a number of places with 1,000+ square feet in the $700 - $800 range.
Most of the time, amenities in New Albany are very basic. Apartment complexes commonly come with a swimming pool and laundry facilities, but that's about it. However, there are a couple of places with not-so-basic amenities, such as the fully stocked fishing pond at High Park, or a luxurious way of life at Knobs Pointe, where residents enjoy a lounge area, pool table, party room, tennis courts, and an on-site salon. Or, you could just lose all the amenities and live in the privacy of your own rental home, with cute little houses for rent in the $700 - $800 range.
There plenty of pet friendly places to live around here, however, some apartment complexes impose weight and breed restrictions for dogs. If you have a dog over 30 lbs., or are a proud owner of one of those criminally-misunderstood pit bull puppies, then finding a rental will be much tougher. With bigger dogs and "aggressive" breeds, you may want to narrow down your search to privately-owned rental homes.
Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find yourself a happy new home. Good luck!
New Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.