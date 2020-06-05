820 Winkler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a small fully equipped eat-in kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, and plenty of cabinets. (Appliances remain, but they are not maintained or replaced.) Off the kitchen is a large utility room for your washer and dryer. Nice size living room with updated laminate flooring. The back of the home has a 1-car carport and additional small back driveway for a second car. Central air. Call me today before it's gone!



