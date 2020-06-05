All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

820 Winkler Avenue

820 Winkler Avenue · (502) 896-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Winkler Avenue, Louisville, KY 40208
Taylor Berry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Winkler Avenue · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a small fully equipped eat-in kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, and plenty of cabinets. (Appliances remain, but they are not maintained or replaced.) Off the kitchen is a large utility room for your washer and dryer. Nice size living room with updated laminate flooring. The back of the home has a 1-car carport and additional small back driveway for a second car. Central air. Call me today before it's gone!

(RLNE4227733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Winkler Avenue have any available units?
820 Winkler Avenue has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Winkler Avenue have?
Some of 820 Winkler Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Winkler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 Winkler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Winkler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Winkler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 820 Winkler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 Winkler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 820 Winkler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Winkler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Winkler Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 Winkler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 Winkler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 Winkler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Winkler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Winkler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
