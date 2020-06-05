820 Winkler Avenue

Amenities
Rental Homes, 820 Winkler Ave., Louisville, KY 40208 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carport Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville. This home offers a small fully equipped eat-in kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, and plenty of cabinets. (Appliances remain, but they are not maintained or replaced.) Off the kitchen is a large utility room for your washer and dryer. Nice size living room with updated laminate flooring. The back of the home has a 1-car carport and additional small back driveway for a second car. Central air. Call me today before it's gone!
(RLNE4227733)