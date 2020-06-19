4634 Southcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area. The 1 bed & 1 bath features: open floor plan, large closet, remodeled bathroom, laundry in the unit, fully operational kitchen with new never been used stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & shared fenced back yard. $800 a month $800 security deposit. Pets will be considered; an additional $200 non-refundable pet deposit & an additional $25 a month to rent will be added for each pet. Each unit has their own water heater, furnace & AC. Water & trash are included in rents, but each tenants pays their own electric, cable & internet. 12-month lease & a $40 application fee will be charged for credit/background check on every adult on the lease & living in the home.