Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

4634 Southcrest Dr

4634 Southcrest Drive · (502) 418-1917
Location

4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY 40215
Beechmont

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area. The 1 bed & 1 bath features: open floor plan, large closet, remodeled bathroom, laundry in the unit, fully operational kitchen with new never been used stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & shared fenced back yard. $800 a month $800 security deposit. Pets will be considered; an additional $200 non-refundable pet deposit & an additional $25 a month to rent will be added for each pet. Each unit has their own water heater, furnace & AC. Water & trash are included in rents, but each tenants pays their own electric, cable & internet. 12-month lease & a $40 application fee will be charged for credit/background check on every adult on the lease & living in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Southcrest Dr have any available units?
4634 Southcrest Dr has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Southcrest Dr have?
Some of 4634 Southcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Southcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Southcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Southcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4634 Southcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4634 Southcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Southcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 4634 Southcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4634 Southcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Southcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 4634 Southcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Southcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4634 Southcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Southcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Southcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
