4634 Southcrest Dr

Amenities
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area. The 1 bed & 1 bath features: open floor plan, large closet, remodeled bathroom, laundry in the unit, fully operational kitchen with new never been used stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar & shared fenced back yard. $800 a month $800 security deposit. Pets will be considered; an additional $200 non-refundable pet deposit & an additional $25 a month to rent will be added for each pet. Each unit has their own water heater, furnace & AC. Water & trash are included in rents, but each tenants pays their own electric, cable & internet. 12-month lease & a $40 application fee will be charged for credit/background check on every adult on the lease & living in the home.