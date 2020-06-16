All apartments in Louisville
414 Highwood Drive - 414

414 Highwood Drive · (270) 272-4787
Location

414 Highwood Drive, Louisville, KY 40206
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
FOR RENT - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths condo located in convenient Highwood Condominiums, The property features includes balcony, plenty of parking, gas heat, spacious living room/dining area, carpet through out, access to pool and clubhouse. Convenient located close to the Highland and St Matthews area.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have any available units?
414 Highwood Drive - 414 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have?
Some of 414 Highwood Drive - 414's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Highwood Drive - 414 currently offering any rent specials?
414 Highwood Drive - 414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Highwood Drive - 414 pet-friendly?
No, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 offer parking?
Yes, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 does offer parking.
Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have a pool?
Yes, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 has a pool.
Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have accessible units?
No, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Highwood Drive - 414 have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Highwood Drive - 414 does not have units with dishwashers.
