414 Highwood Drive - 414

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

FOR RENT - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths condo located in convenient Highwood Condominiums, The property features includes balcony, plenty of parking, gas heat, spacious living room/dining area, carpet through out, access to pool and clubhouse. Convenient located close to the Highland and St Matthews area.

