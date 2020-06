Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

OPEN TUESDAY @ 4:00pm



1/2 off first month rent!!



This lovely 2 bedroom ( bonus room for a study or office) one bath unit has a great location. Historic Old Louisville. Close to UofL, JCTC, Libraries, Parks and more. Beautiful hardwood floors and appliances are included and so is the water. Call today for your personal showing.



Requirement

1. Income $2370 a month

2. Employed at least one year

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background Check

5. No Pets



Please visit us for additional listings @ www.lpmky.com