Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:00 PM

1442 Arling Avenue

1442 Arling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Arling Avenue, Louisville, KY 40215
Iroquois

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For lease is this two bedroom home just rehabbed with fresh paint, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen, appliances, counters, etc. Home sits tucked away off Taylor Blvd with backyard and storage shed in rear. Tenant pays all utilities.

Deposit $855

$500 pet fee

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Arling Avenue have any available units?
1442 Arling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
Is 1442 Arling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Arling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Arling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Arling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue offer parking?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue have a pool?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Arling Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Arling Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
