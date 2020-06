Amenities

All walls, ceilings and woodwork throughout just painted. Ceiling fans and blinds in most rooms. High ceilings, beautiful original hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets and fold-down desk in living area. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. There is access to the fenced rear yard from this apartment. Renter pays personal electric and gas for stove. Heat, hot water and water/sewer are paid by owner. This is a secure, quiet building with long term residents. No pets allowed.