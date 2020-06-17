1372 S 6th St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923
This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease. Have any questions? Please ask!
- Sterilized Property
- Charming and Well Decorated 1 Bedroom Apartment (2nd Floor)
- Professionally managed
- 4 mins or less from The Highlands, Downtown, and Germantown
- Street parking available on both sides of the street
Spacious brick home, built in 1905, is located in grand, historic Old Louisville. Located directly across from Central Park, you will love the expansive 1200 sq. ft. second floor apartment, with private entrance through a shared entry. It features a cozy, large bedroom at the front of the house.
The apartment is beautifully furnished in an eclectic style, and offers an ample living room with daybed, leather reading chair, and plenty of natural light. There is also a sizable bathroom and a roomy kitchen with everything needed to create a great meal. A wonderful, big second story deck overlooks the attractive back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280923
Property Id 280923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5785142)