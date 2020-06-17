All apartments in Louisville
1372 S 6th St 2
1372 S 6th St 2

1372 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1372 South 6th Street, Louisville, KY 40208
Old Louisville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923

This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease. Have any questions? Please ask!

- Sterilized Property
- Charming and Well Decorated 1 Bedroom Apartment (2nd Floor)
- Professionally managed
- 4 mins or less from The Highlands, Downtown, and Germantown
- Street parking available on both sides of the street

Spacious brick home, built in 1905, is located in grand, historic Old Louisville. Located directly across from Central Park, you will love the expansive 1200 sq. ft. second floor apartment, with private entrance through a shared entry. It features a cozy, large bedroom at the front of the house.

The apartment is beautifully furnished in an eclectic style, and offers an ample living room with daybed, leather reading chair, and plenty of natural light. There is also a sizable bathroom and a roomy kitchen with everything needed to create a great meal. A wonderful, big second story deck overlooks the attractive back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280923
Property Id 280923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 S 6th St 2 have any available units?
1372 S 6th St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 S 6th St 2 have?
Some of 1372 S 6th St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 S 6th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1372 S 6th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 S 6th St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1372 S 6th St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1372 S 6th St 2 offer parking?
No, 1372 S 6th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1372 S 6th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1372 S 6th St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 S 6th St 2 have a pool?
No, 1372 S 6th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1372 S 6th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1372 S 6th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 S 6th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 S 6th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
