1372 S 6th St 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923



This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease. Have any questions? Please ask!



- Sterilized Property

- Charming and Well Decorated 1 Bedroom Apartment (2nd Floor)

- Professionally managed

- 4 mins or less from The Highlands, Downtown, and Germantown

- Street parking available on both sides of the street



Spacious brick home, built in 1905, is located in grand, historic Old Louisville. Located directly across from Central Park, you will love the expansive 1200 sq. ft. second floor apartment, with private entrance through a shared entry. It features a cozy, large bedroom at the front of the house.



The apartment is beautifully furnished in an eclectic style, and offers an ample living room with daybed, leather reading chair, and plenty of natural light. There is also a sizable bathroom and a roomy kitchen with everything needed to create a great meal. A wonderful, big second story deck overlooks the attractive back yard.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280923

Property Id 280923



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785142)