Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly painted two bedroom one bath home with a sit in porch. Open flow living room into family room concept. Nice size master bedroom. Brand new refrigerator brand new gas stove. New laminate wood flooring. Brand new AC unit with freshly painted basement. With washer and dryer hookups.

Pets are welcome but weight and breed restrictions apply. Please call to make sure you pet is allowed before applying.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1925



Deposits: $750.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.