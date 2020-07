Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill package receiving volleyball court 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking. This beautifully landscaped community offers a large variety of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in both traditional and historic floor plans, spanning back to the 1920's. Interior renovations include new flooring, fully-equipped kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and updated cabinets and lighting. Coming soon and happening now are some amazing new community amenities such as a leash-free pet park, fitness center with all new equipment, resident lounge and business center and outdoor grilling areas and gazebo. Elevate at NuLu is a forward-thinking community in a progressive atmosphere, allowing for the perfect receipe to Elevate Your Lifestyle.