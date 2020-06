Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

!!!NEW LISTING ADORABLE 2 BEDROOM HOME!!! - Come check out our newly remodeled 2 bedroom house. This home features a fully fenced in yard, off street parking and 1 car garage! Just minutes from New Circle and downtown! Washer and dryer included! This home won't be available long. Schedule your showing today!



**For the quickest response please email yourkyrental@kentuckypropertymanagement.com

** You can also see our complete vacancy list by going to our website https://www.kentuckypropertymanagement.com/vacancies

From here you may also schedule a showing to view our properties!!!



Pet Policy: $150 pet fee (non refundable), per pet plus an additional $25 per month per pet.



(RLNE5694346)