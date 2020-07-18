736 Sundollar Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, Executive home Located in Glasford, one of Lexington's most desired neighborhoods, this 4BR, 2.5BA home, 2 car garage is only minutes from Man o War and Nicholasville Road shopping district. Easy access to UK via Tates Creek Road. This stately brick veneer sits on a large corner lot in a premier Lexington location. Upstairs includes 4BR, 2BA, loft/family room and utility room. Downstairs includes formal living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen, family room with fireplace and two story foyer. Large backyard features deck and privacy fence.