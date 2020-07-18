All apartments in Lexington
736 Sundollar Cove
736 Sundollar Cove

736 Sundollar Cv · No Longer Available
Location

736 Sundollar Cv, Lexington, KY 40515

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, Executive home Located in Glasford, one of Lexington's most desired neighborhoods, this 4BR, 2.5BA home, 2 car garage is only minutes from Man o War and Nicholasville Road shopping district. Easy access to UK via Tates Creek Road. This stately brick veneer sits on a large corner lot in a premier Lexington location. Upstairs includes 4BR, 2BA, loft/family room and utility room. Downstairs includes formal living and dining rooms, spacious kitchen, family room with fireplace and two story foyer. Large backyard features deck and privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Sundollar Cove have any available units?
736 Sundollar Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 Sundollar Cove have?
Some of 736 Sundollar Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Sundollar Cove currently offering any rent specials?
736 Sundollar Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Sundollar Cove pet-friendly?
No, 736 Sundollar Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 736 Sundollar Cove offer parking?
Yes, 736 Sundollar Cove offers parking.
Does 736 Sundollar Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Sundollar Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Sundollar Cove have a pool?
No, 736 Sundollar Cove does not have a pool.
Does 736 Sundollar Cove have accessible units?
No, 736 Sundollar Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Sundollar Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Sundollar Cove has units with dishwashers.
