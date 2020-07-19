All apartments in Lexington
Lexington, KY
349 Oldham Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

349 Oldham Avenue

349 Oldham Avenue · (859) 313-5231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

349 Oldham Avenue, Lexington, KY 40502
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Oldham Avenue · Avail. Aug 14

$1,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
349 Oldham Avenue Available 08/14/20 Near UK. Walk to Woodland Park. - Walk to everything - park, shopping, dining, downtown, UK! Kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all three bedrooms. Two bedrooms on first floor, one on second floor with supplemental window AC unit. Central air and gas heat. Two baths on first floor, one on second floor. Washer and dryer provided in utility area. Fireplaces are NON-operational - DECORATIVE ONLY. Lawn Care provided. This story-and-a-half is available August 2020 and is shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Oldham Avenue have any available units?
349 Oldham Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 Oldham Avenue have?
Some of 349 Oldham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Oldham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
349 Oldham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Oldham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Oldham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 349 Oldham Avenue offer parking?
No, 349 Oldham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 349 Oldham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Oldham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Oldham Avenue have a pool?
No, 349 Oldham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 349 Oldham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 349 Oldham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Oldham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Oldham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
