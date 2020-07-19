Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

349 Oldham Avenue Available 08/14/20 Near UK. Walk to Woodland Park. - Walk to everything - park, shopping, dining, downtown, UK! Kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all three bedrooms. Two bedrooms on first floor, one on second floor with supplemental window AC unit. Central air and gas heat. Two baths on first floor, one on second floor. Washer and dryer provided in utility area. Fireplaces are NON-operational - DECORATIVE ONLY. Lawn Care provided. This story-and-a-half is available August 2020 and is shown by appointment only.



(RLNE2523057)