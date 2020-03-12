All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 338 Furlong View Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
338 Furlong View Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:08 PM

338 Furlong View Court

338 Furlong View Court · (859) 396-4506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

338 Furlong View Court, Lexington, KY 40511
Masterson Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
Quiet & Convenient 2 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from a brand new 24-hour Krogers grocery. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the neighborhood clubhouse and pool. The neighborhood is next to Masterson Station Park, a 600+ acre public park with excellent soccer,horseback riding programs, and fenced in dog park.The townhous has a fully equiped kitchen, complete with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Washer/Dryer included. All electric. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Separate dining area. Beautiful white plantation blinds throughout. Low-maintenance vinyl flooring that looks like hardwood on the first floor. 1300+ sq. ft. $975/mo. with a $975 deposit. 1-year minimum lease. Available July 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Furlong View Court have any available units?
338 Furlong View Court has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Furlong View Court have?
Some of 338 Furlong View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Furlong View Court currently offering any rent specials?
338 Furlong View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Furlong View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Furlong View Court is pet friendly.
Does 338 Furlong View Court offer parking?
No, 338 Furlong View Court does not offer parking.
Does 338 Furlong View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Furlong View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Furlong View Court have a pool?
Yes, 338 Furlong View Court has a pool.
Does 338 Furlong View Court have accessible units?
No, 338 Furlong View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Furlong View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Furlong View Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 338 Furlong View Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct
Lexington, KY 40509
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road
Lexington, KY 40514

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity