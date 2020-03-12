338 Furlong View Court

Amenities

Quiet & Convenient 2 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from a brand new 24-hour Krogers grocery. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the neighborhood clubhouse and pool. The neighborhood is next to Masterson Station Park, a 600+ acre public park with excellent soccer,horseback riding programs, and fenced in dog park.The townhous has a fully equiped kitchen, complete with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Washer/Dryer included. All electric. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom. Separate dining area. Beautiful white plantation blinds throughout. Low-maintenance vinyl flooring that looks like hardwood on the first floor. 1300+ sq. ft. $975/mo. with a $975 deposit. 1-year minimum lease. Available July 8th.